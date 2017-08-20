New Look at Characters in Assassin’s Creed Origins

As Xbox’s Gamescom Panel took off, they decided to treat fans to new content from Assassin’s Creed Origins. Ubisoft’s Jean Guesdon joined to introduce the world premiere of a new CGI trailer, and it’s gorgeous.

We got a good look at the lay of the land. As noted by the devs, there will be a rich historical context during the reign of Cleopatra. This is Egypt A.D. when the Romans are playing a huge role in the political climate.

Naturally, the game won’t look as good as the CGI trailer, but we still know it looks good. There were more in-game characters to see, not to mention the weapons. As we learned previously, there will be plenty of weapons and move sets at your disposal. This trailer may just be a glimpse into the maneuvers we can pull off against the enemy.

Ubisoft has a special deal in place with Microsoft, hence why the trailer premiered at Xbox Gamescom. Additionally, Xbox One owners can expect some additional content. As for in-game content, Assassin’s Creed Origins shall witness the return of tomb raiding. Solve puzzles and unlock new mysteries as you explore the game’s 4K wonders.

Stay tuned for additional details for Gamescom and beyond. We’ll have more of the latest.

Happy gaming.

SOURCE