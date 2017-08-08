Another Round of Games Have Just Been Added to Xbox Backwards Compatibility

Xbox One Backwards Compatibility Gets More Games

Since the release of Xbox One Backward Compatibility program, it has been one of the most popular features to hit the Xbox One platform! This isn’t surprising though, as it allows Xbox gamers the opportunity to play some of their favourite Xbox 360 games on the newest console. Xbox adds to the list of backwards compatible games quite regularly, and as such, they have released another one today. Xbox’s Larry Hryb announced via Twitter four new titles are going up today for backwards compatibility for the Xbox One including the much wanted Batman: Arkham Origins which never made it to the PS4 or Xbox One. Arkham Origins will only be backwards compatible using the disc, and not digital.

Also, Batman: Arkham Origins (disc only) is coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today https://t.co/qPMRNrLoTQ pic.twitter.com/yavLtRhtfu — 💬 Larry Hryb (@majornelson) August 8, 2017

Deadliest Warrior, Disney Bolt and Fighting Vipers are coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today https://t.co/qPMRNrLoTQ pic.twitter.com/oGikVKUvyG — 💬 Larry Hryb (@majornelson) August 8, 2017

As you can see the four titles are:

Deadliest Warrior

Disney Bolt

Fighting Vipers

Batman: Arkham Origins

What do you think about the newest addition? Let us know in the comments below.