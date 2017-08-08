Share This

 

Another Round of Games Have Just Been Added to Xbox Backwards Compatibility

Xbox One Backwards Compatibility Gets More Games

Today, it was announced that another round of games has been made available for the Xbox One through Backwards Compatibility. Larry Hyrb from Xbox, revealed the news on Twitter. As the list of backwards compatible games continues to grow, with over 100 titles, they just keep getting better each time!

Since the release of Xbox One Backward Compatibility program, it has been one of the most popular features to hit the Xbox One platform! This isn’t surprising though, as it allows Xbox gamers the opportunity to play some of their favourite Xbox 360 games on the newest console. Xbox adds to the list of backwards compatible games quite regularly, and as such, they have released another one today. Xbox’s Larry Hryb announced via Twitter four new titles are going up today for backwards compatibility for the Xbox One including the much wanted Batman: Arkham Origins which never made it to the PS4 or Xbox One. Arkham Origins will only be backwards compatible using the disc, and not digital.

As you can see the four titles are:

  • Deadliest Warrior
  • Disney Bolt
  • Fighting Vipers
  • Batman: Arkham Origins

What do you think about the newest addition? Let us know in the comments below.

