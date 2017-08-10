A Huge PlayStation VR Deal Is Happening Right Now on Amazon With Almost $300 in Savings

Amazon Is Hosting a Steal of a Deal for the PlayStation VR

The PlayStation VR is widely considered the cheapest virtual reality headset, hence the reason for its ongoing success, and now Amazon is offering a steal, ahem, deal on PSVR bundles. The bundle is $100 off the regular price of the PSVR alone!

Up until now you may have felt the idea of virtual reality was too far out of reach at the $400 price point for the headset alone, but this PlayStation VR deal may make you rethink picking one up. This bundle deal comes with not only the headset, but also a camera and motion controllers. This means that aside from the actual PlayStation 4 itself, you will have everything you need to play with! And if that wasn’t a great deal already, there’s more to it than that. Amazon is also throwing in 3 games to make your virtual reality experience truly complete.

The three games included in the deal are Until Dawn: Rush of Blood, RIGS, and PlayStation VR Worlds. So for $300 USD you get the PlayStation VR headset, a camera, motion controllers and three new titles! Now you may be asking yourself how great of a deal this really is, but if you total up the regular prices of the headset ($400), camera ($60) and motion controllers ($100) you would normally be paying $560 USD. This bundle saves you $260 and that’s without including the games!

This bundle is available on Amazon right now when you use the code PSVRGAMES. Click the headset and camera bundle, and type in the code to see the discount applied at checkout. After the purchase of the PlayStation VR you will receive an email from Amazon with the three game codes.

