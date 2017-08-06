Share This

 

Gamers, Save up to 80% off with Amazon’s Early August Game Sale Now

Save Big on Big Titles for Console and Handheld

There’s a whole list of possibilities when discounts are in progress. At the time of this writing, Amazon is holding its early August Game Sale. Only the best deals hit the list on a weekly basis and this time they’re offering up to 80% off great games.

Halo 6

Thus, if you’re a gamer on a budget, this is your lucky day. Great titles on Amazon’s latest list of deals include Halo 5Rise of the Tomb RaiderDoomWitcher 3, and so much more.  Discover your next set of savings below.

There’s your list of Amazon deals. Hope you find something you like and take advantage while the discounts last. There will be more such savings in the future, so stick around for updates and discounts and gaming news as time goes by. We’ll have more. of the latest

