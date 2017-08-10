Adventure Time Mobile Game “Champions & Challengers” Has Every Character

Champions & Challengers – Adventure Time Gets Real Time RPG-y

Adventure Time is known for their library of characters and wacky fun storylines. But what if you could have all those characters at your disposal in your pocket? Champions & Challengers – Adventure Time grants your wish in the form of an app with a ton of stuff packed in.





The evil Dice Lord has kidnapped the beloved Adventure Time characters and it’s up to you to help them. Players will control strategic battles against the Dice Lord to recapture their favorite heroes and baddies —then rank them up to unlock cool new abilities. Battles are fought in real time, with intuitive gesture controls and turn-based RPG-style combat. Players can discover and upgrade character synergies to build a perfect team to take on the Dice Lord’s deadly challenges.

Some other features include:

Collect over 90 Champions: Play as heroes and villains from the Adventure Time Multiverse, including Finn, Jake, Princess Bubblegum, BMO, Fionna, Cake and many more!

Real-time Tactical Battles: Command your team in epic battles using intuitive gesture controls

Turn-based RPG Combat: Develop a winning strategy to crush opponents by summoning attacks—and bust out special Tricks and Artifacts for bonus damage!

Compete and Cooperate: Battle other players to rise up the leaderboard in the PvP Arena and participate in live events

Champions & Challengers is developed by YesGnome, known for their other successful mobile game Star Trek Trexels. So the RPG element is in their wheelhouse.

Expect a bunch of meta jokes about the RPG genre as well. It will prove to be a funny and fun experience!

View the trailer here:

SOURCE: PRESS RELEASE