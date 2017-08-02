2K Games Has Revealed Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Is the Executive Soundtrack Producer for WWE 2K18

2K Confirms Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Has Chosen the Entire Soundtrack for WWE 2K18

After 47 playable characters were announced for WWE 2K18 earlier this week, today 2K Games revealed not only that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson played a role in the newest game, but also what his part was. It has been confirmed that the legendary wrestler turned famous actor, The Rock, is the Executive Soundtrack Producer for WWE 2K18.

This announcement comes after the exciting news that not only is Seth Rollins the cover star for WWE 2K18, but that the upcoming wrestling title will not only be making it’s way to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, but also to the Nintendo Switch! Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is the Executive Soundtrack Producer for the latest game of the franchise, where the soundtrack is available to stream now through Apple Music.

The soundtrack will feature eleven songs that illustrate The Rock’s favorite musical artists and genres. Dwayne Johnson shared some brief thoughts about the music and his partnership with not only 2K, but also with Apple Music. “Music is one of my soul’s anchors. All genres. I’m excited to celebrate my WWE roots by partnering with 2K and Apple Music teams and share some of my favorite hardcore training songs with fans all over the world.” If you’re wondering what The Rock’s favorite songs will be featured on the soundtrack, you can find them below.

Blues Brothers – Soul Man

Boston – Smokin’

Bruno Mars – Runaway Baby

Disturbed – Down WithThe Sickness

Eazy-E – Boyz-N-The-Hood

George Thorogood & The Destroyers – One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer

Joe Walsh – Rocky Mountain Way

Kanye West – Black Skinhead

Kid Rock – You Never Met a White Boy Quite Like Me

¡MAYDAY! (feat. Tech N9ne) – Last One Standing

Tech N9ne (feat. Krizz Kaliko, Serj Tankian) – Straight Out The Gate

It’s definitely a variety of music. If you’re thinking this collboration between 2K and The Rock sounds familiar, that’s because this is not the first collab 2K Games has done with famous musicians or pop culture icons. Sean Combs, also known as Puff Daddy, created the soundtrack for WWE 2K17, and Jay-Z created the soundtrack for NBA 2K13.

WWE 2K18 will launch on October 17th for the PS4 and the Xbox One, and the Nintendo Switch version will be available later in the year. For those who purchase Deluxe or Cena(Nuff) Editions, you’ll get into the action four days before the full release. And players that pre-order any version of the game will receive 2 different versions of Kurt Angle.

Are you excited about WWE 2K18? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates.