Yonder, the Dream-Like Open World Adventure, Is Available Now for PC and PS4

Farming Sim Meets Open World RPG

After washing ashore on a mysterious land, a young child must explore a strange darkness overtaking the land. Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles is an open-world adventure delivered by a former head of Activision and former talents from Rocksteady, Prideful Sloth. And the game is available now for PlayStation 4 and PC.

In Yonder, you find yourself on the island of Gemea. After befriending the locals, you discover sprites that assist you in quelling the dark areas. The game carries a little bit of Zelda imagination, piling on the classic aspects of RPG gameplay: crafting, cooking, brewing, fishing, and farming.

At your leisure, Yonder lets you explore the beautiful landscape of eight distinct biomes, from Snowy peaks to radiant beaches. And wherever you go, there are dynamic weather and day/night cycles. Thus, you can fully immerse yourself in what is essentially an ever-changing landscape. Fans of open world games and farming simulators may discover another home within Gemea.

“Yonder provides a beautiful, comfortable place for people to enjoy, regardless of what they choose to do there,” said co-founder and director Cheryl Vance in a press release. “This project is unlike anything our team had the chance to create while we were in the AAA space, and we’re elated to have the opportunity to offer the gaming community a different type of experience to savor.”

As mentioned, Yonder is available now for the PC and PlayStation 4. You can find copies at various retailers. However, a limited edition is available exclusively through Signature Edition Games. Here’s what it contains:

Region Free PS4 ‘Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles’ Game

Official Game Artbook

Official Game stickers

Official Game coin

Special Edition Box

Digitally, the standard edition is available for $19.99 USD/ €23.99, accessible via PlayStation Store and Steam. After this week, the game will retail for $24.99 USD / €22.99.

Are you interested in Prideful Sloth’s open-world adventure? Let us know your thoughts on this new experience in the comments below.

SOURCE: Press Release