A Brand New Game From the Yakuza Developers Will Be Revealed Next Month

Like previous years, fans can expect a new reveal from the makers of Yakuza next month. Earlier today Sega announced that Toshihiro Nagoshi will announce a brand new game this August during an event in Japan.

There is a new game coming down the pipe from the Yakuza studio, and it will be unveiled on August 26th! The newest title from the creators of the popular series will be revealed during an event at the UDX Theater in Tokyo, Japan, between 7 and 8 PM JST. Now if you’re wondering why this sounds familiar, that’s because this is the traditional place for Yakuza announcements over the years.

Toshihiro Nagoshi, the producer of the Yakuza series, mentioned that “something” will be announced about the future of the franchise in August. As a result, fans are speculating that this new announcement will reveal Yakuza 7. Of course this upcoming announcement does not clarify whether it will be a new Yakuza title, or whether it will be a completely unrelated game altogether. Nagoshi himself hosted a livestream today mentioning that although he can not give a bunch of details, there will be a few different announcements made during the event!

If you want to be at the event live, Sega is hosting a raffle where 30 lucky people have the chance to win tickets to the event in Tokyo this August! If you’re interested, you will need to follow the official Yakuza account on Twitter and retweet this tweet. You have until August 13th at 11:59 PM JST (nine hours ahead of UTC time) to enter the draw for your chance to win.

