Move over Halo, Xcom 2’s Templars Are Here for ‘War of the Chosen’

The Third and Final Allied Faction Revealed for the Huge Xcom 2 Expansion

Psionic abilities have been a very fun part of the Xcom franchise ever since Enemy Within. But Firaxis is taking the class to a whole new level. By amplifying their abilities to 11, Xcom 2’s War of The Chosen is bringing one of the most powerful units ever seen in the form of ‘The Templar.’

Yes, the new Templar unit for Xcom 2 will have a ton of abilities, but players are probably looking forward to spamming that psi-blade. We all are. Thanks to its unique skill set, the Templar adds great versatility to an Xcom squad; psionics let them attack from afar or get up close and personal with moves that can take out multiple units. Makes every map less of an uphill battle.

And because of the Templar’s unique ‘Focus’ mechanic, the game encourages you to stay on the offensive. In many ways, they’re like the psychic version of a Berserker.

Along with Templars, the player will be joined by two other factions in the form of Reapers and Skirmishers, if you manage to recruit them. They will be useful against the new elite Chosen units introduced for the enemy faction. You might even say you can’t win without them.

Xcom 2 War of the Chosen arrives for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on August 29, 2017. With all three recruitable factions revealed, we await more news on the aliens and new aspects being introduced to the game. Stay tuned.