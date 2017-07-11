Xbox One X: Most Powerful Console in the World Update on Specifications

Everything the Xbox One X Gives You for $499

Microsoft got the world talking when they revealed the “most powerful console in the world” in the form of the Xbox One X at E3 2017. And the head of the Xbox Division, Phil Spencer, has testified it will be a system for “true 4K gaming.” Gamers will be able to discover this for themselves on November 7th. But before then, here’s what we know.

The Xbox One X will be available at launch for $499, the highest-priced console on the market. Since we know the price, it makes sense to know the specifications. Now, we get to see what components shape the most powerful console.

Processor:

Scorpio Engine With 6 Teraflops, 326GB/s of Memory Bandwidth and advanced, custom silicon. Plus, an advanced cooling system with liquid cooling and the supercharger-style centrifugal fan.

Memory and Storage

8GB Flash Memory

1TB HDD Internal Storage

12GB GDDR5 at 326GB/sec

Eight custom CPU cores clocked at 2.3GHz

Audio Component

DTS 5.1

DOLBY Digital 5.1 True HD With Atmos

PCM 2.0,5.1,7.1

Wireless Capability

Wi-Fi

IR

Connectivity

Power port

3USB 3.0 Ports

2HDMI Ports

IR Out

S/PDIF

Ethernet Port

VR Support

Pre-orders have been delayed, and there’s no official word on when they’ll be available.

Additionally, Xbox One X comes with the Microsoft software components such as Xbox Backwards Compatibility, Cross-platform play with Windows 10, and more. Consider yourself placed on notice, buyer. Now that you know what you’re getting with the Xbox One X, what are your thoughts? Worth the $499.99 price tag? Let us know in the comments below.

