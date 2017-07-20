Call of Duty: WWII Nazi Zombies Officially Unveiled at the San Diego Comic Con Today

Activision Talks Call of Duty: WWII Nazi Zombies as the Reveal Trailer Drops

Following a disappointing leak of Call of Duty: WWII Nazi Zombies just five days ago, Activision and Sledgehammer have unveiled their new zombies mode in an eerie trailer at the San Diego Comic Con! If you’ve been waiting in anticipation, the companies have also revealed some more exciting details about their upcoming Zombies mode, officially called Nazi Zombies. If you were on the fence before, you might just change your mind!

The reveal trailer is almost identical as the one that was leaked on Saturday, which Glen Schofield, from Acitivision, has already expressed his disappointment with the event, “You spend almost three years on something & with 5 days until reveal some &$#%}!! leaks our trailer.” There are a few glimpses of the heroes, who we know are played by David Tennant, Elodie Yung, Katheryn Winnick, Udo Kier, and Ving Rhames, but the real focus of the trailer was on these new zombies. You can check it out below.

Following the big Nazi Zombie reveal, the team at Sledgehammer Games held a panel discussing the scary survival mode within Call of Duty: WWII. Cameron Dayton, the Creative Director at Sledgehammer, explained that they are building their story from the characters up, giving players a very different zombie experience. He also explained that Zombie buffs trying to find out the meaning behind the creation of this newest undead adventure will run into “The hardest Easter Egg hunt you’ve ever been on.”

The Chief Operating and Development Officer at Sledgehammer, Michael Condrey, as well as the Senior Director of Development for Activision have hinted at what fans can expect from the plot. They said that it is a creation inspiring dread within people, as small units were deployed to look for stolen art, instead coming head to head with the undead. One thing is for sure, it definitely looks like Nazi Zombies are what nightmares are made of!

Call of Duty: WWII will be released on November 3rd, 2017 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. If you pre-order the game online, you’ll get access to the closed beta, the Division’s Pack (includes 5 exclusive outfits for multiplayer), and 500 COD points to use within either Infinite Warfare or Black Ops 3. If you pre-order in store, you just don’t receive the 500 COD points.

What do you think about Nazi Zombies? Are you excited to get in on the actions? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates!

