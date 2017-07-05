WWE 2K18 Will Have Matches with 8 Players on Screen

Bah Gawd!

GameSpot has an interview up with WE 2K18 executive producer Mark Little that reveals the planned overhaul that hopes to grab the brass balls and reach new heights for the series. The interview is worth checking out if you’ve been following the series as the game’s developer Yukes appears to be addressing some of the series faults such as the stilted commentary and outdated graphics engine. That said, one cool takeaway from the interview was that WWE 2K18 will be able to have eight wrestlers on screen.





Yup, looks like can have a match that will pit the strongest incarnation of the Wyatt Family against a reunited Shield stable with a random Xavier Woods thrown in the mix. The interview describes a new 8-man tag match, but it’s unclear if that impressive new wrestler count will extend to the game’s other modes like the Royal Rumble could certainly benefit from the added chaos of two more grapplers to the previous six-wrestler limit.

Besides that, WWE 2K18 will get an updated graphics engine which features “dithered rendering, new skin shaders, real time reflections, and physically based rendering…”. So far, no real gameplay footage for the game yet, but I’m definitely hoping to see it take advantage of this generation’s horsepower. And, the game’s commentary is being reworked too with Michael Cole, Byron Saxton, and Corey Graves calling the matches and they will be recording in the same room for a more authentic feel. Beyond these changes, there are improvements to the grappling system, backstage gameplay, the Career mode, and more too.

WWE 2K18 is scheduled for October 17th release on PS4 and Xbox One. And, I’m still marking out that they went Rollins over Reigns for the game’s cover.

Source: GameSpot