WoW’s Lead Composer, Russell Brower, Leaves Blizzard

His Former Position Was Deemed Irrelevant

World of Warcraft‘s lead composer, Russell Brower, announced today via a Facebook post on his personal page that he would be leaving Blizzard after 12 years. The reason for his departure comes from Blizzard’s new “sound de-centralized” initiative. That said, he doesn’t seem to harbor any ill will towards the company as he is confident he will work with Blizzard again as a freelance composer.





Brower had warm words reminiscing about his history with the company and some details on his departure:

“I’m extremely proud of the amazingly talented team I helped build and the creative output we’ve accomplished together over these past 12 years. As the company has grown, the topography of the Sound team has adjusted accordingly, and the last couple of years have been no exception. With the success of a “sound de-centralization” initiative, my current position of overall Sr. Audio Director/Composer is no longer relevant and is being eliminated.”

The talented composer has composed a variety of memorable tracks for the company, creating the main themes for numerous expansions for Blizzard’s massive MMORPG, World of Warcraft over the last decade. He also did a bevy of work for animated classics like Animaniacs and Batman: The Animated Series.