Live Out Your Flying Wizard Dreams In Citadel: Forged With Fire

Citadel: Forged With Fire, The Spell-Slinging, Cliff-Jumping Magic Sandbox Hitting Early Access Later This Month

So you want to be a wizard, do you? More specifically, you want to be the sort of wizard who can levitate, slow fall, shoot lightning and fight monsters? Citadel: Forged with Fire looks to be right up your alley, then.

Citadel is a sandbox RPG wherein you do all those wizard things you’ve spent your idle hours dreaming of. It’s also a game where you can do wizard stuff you probably never even considered before. Everyone wants to fly and shoot lightning, sure, but building castles? Destroying castles? Taming monsters and forming crazy wizard armies? Imagine the possibilities! Pick a spot in some lonely mountain valley, build your rad wizard lair, recruit some sweet monsters as border guards and get ready for wizard war. Flying wizard war.

Citadel is hitting Early Access on July 26th, with development plans underway for Xbox One and PS4. Players will have a host of activities to choose from, but it’s hard to see people going beyond ‘flying wizard wars.’ Honestly, if the entire game is funneled into these activities and the enhancement of said activities, that’s fine. Once you get to flying wizard wars you could be forgiven for resting on your laurels. Check out the trailer below! A wide variety of footage is shown off, including some stuff that expertly highlights one’s ability to shoot magic and fly at the same time.

