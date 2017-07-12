What Remains of Edith Finch Comes to Xbox One Next Week

Xbox One Players Will Be Able to Explore the Finch Home on July 19th

Giant Sparrow announced that its latest narrative-heavy first person adventure, What Remains of Edith Finch, will be coming to Xbox One on July 19th. The port marks the first title for Xbox One consoles for the Santa Monica indie developers who first made headlines with their PS3 and PS4 exclusive, The Unfinished Swan. It looks to be a straight port with no new content, but that’s perfectly fine as we praised the indie title for some of its fun sequences.





If you haven’t played this title yet, it’s a quick playthrough, but it offers some really bizarre magic-realism gameplay segments. Compared to other narrative-heavy first-person games like Gone Home or Firewatch, it has refreshing moments of elation as you move your way through the home of Edith’s long-dead family. It can be pretty morose at times, but it’s definitely worth checking out if you’re a fan of similar titles. While the game is bizarre, it’s certainly more accessible than the studio’s previous The Unfinished Swan. That said, keep in mind that the game lasts about as long as a film.

The game first launched for PS4 and PC on April 25, but Xbox One players will be able to play it next week on July 19th.

Source: Xbox Wire