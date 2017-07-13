Watch in Envy as Conan O’Brien Gets to Play Cuphead

Cuphead Gets Featured on Latest Clueless Gamer Segment

Last night — as part of his popular and hilarious Clueless Gamer segment — talk show host, Conan O’Brien showed off more footage of the hotly anticipated Xbox One and PC exclusive, Cuphead.

In it, Conan is joined by supermodel Kate Upton to partake in some intense shooter action with the game. As the humorous skit goes on, it’s clear Conan is more interested in Upton than playing the game. The footage looks fantastic as ever, highlighting the beautiful 1930’s cartoon aesthetic, co-op play, and crazy boss battles. It’s a shame that Cuphead wasn’t featured more prominently in this episode. Instead, it gets sidelined in favour of lame pick up attempts by Conan O’Brien.

Clueless Gamer has featured many AAA titles in the past including ARMS, Final Fantasy XV, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Despite a lack of gameplay shown, it’s encouraging to see Cuphead get the spotlight treatment alongside such big games. You can check out the ARMS one here, which featured Will Arnett.

Cuphead has been in development for a very long time, first being shown in 2014 during Microsoft’s E3 press conference. After years of seeing it at E3 and suffering frequent delays, the game is finally coming out on September 29th for Xbox One and PC. It is being touted as an Xbox Play Anywhere title, meaning players will only need to purchase it once to receive it on both platforms.

The developer has recently stated that Cuphead will never see the light of day on PS4, and will remain exclusive on Microsoft platforms.