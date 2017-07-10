Voice Cast for Middle-earth: Shadow of War Revealed

Comic-Con Panel Also Announced for Shadow of War

With its October 10th release edging closer and closer, Warner Bros. Interactive has revealed the actors and actresses lending their voices to the highly-anticipated sequel, Middle-earth: Shadow of War.

Series alum and famed voice actor, Troy Baker (Uncharted 4, The Last of Us), is returning once more to not only voice Talion — the protagonist from the first game — but is also providing motion capture animation. The same can be said for Alastair Duncan (Westworld) who is reprising his role as Celebrimbor. Laura Bailey (Injustice 2, Gears of War 4) will play Eltariel, an elite assassin, a new character that will also be the focus of Shadow of War’s first DLC pack.

Voice actors from the realms of film and television are lending their voices as well such as is Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick, Silicon Valley) and Pollyanna McIntosh (The Walking Dead, The Woman). Warner Bros is being quiet about the characters they are voicing, which suggests that they’re keeping it a secret for fear of spoiling anything.

Select members of the cast are heading to San Diego Comic-Com on July 21st for a panel with Monolith’s Vice President and Creative, Michael de Plater, to discuss their roles and experiences. New footage of the upcoming game will also be shown for the first time.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War was originally slated to be out on August 22nd when it was first revealed but was pushed back to October 10th in June. It will launch simultaneously on PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. It was one of the first games announced that will take advantage of the power of the Xbox One X when it launches on November 7th.

SOURCE: Press Release