Tom Holland Spearheading the Upcoming Uncharted Movie Hype

Uncharted Movie Cast Member Very Excited About the Story

In late May, Deadline reported that Tom Holland would star in the upcoming Uncharted movie. The story would be a prequel to the games, featuring Holland as a young Nathan Drake just starting out his adventuring.

Speaking with JOE.ie in a video interview to promote the release of Spider-Man Homecoming (Holland is Peter Parker), the actor was very passionate about this project – though no formal release had been made yet. Holland says:

“The idea is to make an origin story for Nathan Drake, something we haven’t really seen since the games take place later in his life, but at the moment this is just a conversation. I sat down with Tom Rothman and we sort of came up with this idea, and I sat down with Shawn Levy to talk about this idea, and believe me, this is something I’m very passionate about, that I would love to do, but it just depends if it’s going to work out.”





The Uncharted movie project has stopped and started, with original director David O’Russell leaving the project along with Mark Wahlberg, Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci over time. Neil Berger was hired to replace O’Russell, but quickly dropped out as well.

Meanwhile, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg were asked by Sony to write the screenplay but declined since they felt it would inevitably be too similar to Indiana Jones. Seth Gordon was then hired to direct the Uncharted movie based on a screenplay by David Guggenheim, but this effort also failed as Gordon left due to “creative differences”.

The latest incarnation of the Uncharted movie project is based on a screenplay written by Joe Carnahan (The Grey, Stretch, X-Force), who finished the script earlier this year, while the film will be directed by Shawn Levy (Executive Producer of Stranger Things). That combo seems to have stuck for now, let’s see if the glue will hold and the rest of the cast develops.

