Titanfall 2 Presents All-New Four Player Co-Op Mode and 2 PvP Maps

At Long Last, Players Can Team up and Fight Hordes of NPCs

Titanfall 2‘s non-stop DLC train hasn’t lost any steam, and this latest update proves it. Today, Respawn Entertainment introduces their new PvE mode for players and buddies to enjoy. ‘Operation Frontier Shield’ has arrived.

Essentially, the new co-op mode is Titanfall 2‘s horde mode. As detailed by the developer: “Built for 4 player co-op, you and your team are tasked with protecting the Harvester through multiple waves of coordinated enemies all hellbent on taking it down. Build your team, optimize your Titans and adapt your strategies to survive the mayhem with all new weapons, gear, and progression. ”

Furthermore, Respawn is offering players the chance to increase their rewards at the end of each session. The update adds new Elite Warpaints for pilot weapons. For every warpaint you own, you increase your chance of earning double XP at the end of a session (30% max). Likewise, there are new Titan skins that automatically grant an XP boost at the end of every Frontier Defense Match. Hence, Titanfall 2 PvE offers ample opportunity for leveling up.

Last but not least, the game is getting two additional PvP maps: Rise and Township. Rise provides you with an old reservoir of zip lines, tall buildings and long distances for sniping while Township provides a suburb of defensible buildings.

Respawn didn’t leave us without a bit of an important note, however. According to the developer, a new game by the name of Titanfall Assault will be revealed soon. Basically, it’s an RTS title set within the Titanfall universe. Expect news on that as it arrives. To read up more on the latest batch of content, you can visit the official Frontier News Network here.

Titanfall 2 is available for PC, PS4, and Xbox One and can still be purchased for less than half its original price while obtaining you all of the DLC at no extra charge.

Happy gaming.

