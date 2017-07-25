THQ Nordic’s Gamescom Lineup Announced – Includes Elex, Battle Chasers, & More

Some Great Games Are Going To Hit Germany

For the special event in Germany, publisher THQ Nordic has decided to come out swinging. As such, you can expect a total of eight games shown off during the event. Catch their interesting lineup below.

Of all the titles revealed, you’ll be surprised to note that Darksiders 3 isn’t listed. The silver lining is that we already know the game is coming in 2019, and the publisher is bringing some fresh content to the table.

To start things off, we’re getting a closer look at the open-world RPG from Piranha Bytes; Elex is almost finished and coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 17.

Secondly, everyone is curious the new turn-based RPG title coming to consoles, and that’s Battle Chasers: Nightwar. The game our own Shawn Petraschuck called “the must-play sleeper hit of 2017” will appear once again at Gamescom.

Anyone keeping an eye on Spellforce 3 will discover more gameplay at the event. While there’s already been a multiplayer beta, Gamescom will preview new single-player gameplay. Therefore, fans of fantasy RTS will be kept busy. Moving from Fantasy to medieval, THQ Nordic will also have a new announcement for The Guild 3. You’ve been put on notice.

Additionally, journalists and players alike will have access to underwater shooter Aquanox: Deep Descent. New gameplay will pertain, specifically, to the campaign. But if the road is more your style, Bugbear entertainment will also appear at the gaming event to show off Wreckfest, a game that encourages as much destruction as racing.

Last but not least, THQ Nordic will be revealing two new IP at Gamescom. One of these will be a completely original open world RPG, one described as a “post-apocalyptic kung-fu fable” on their official website. The second is a “new installment of a well-known, mysterious and horrific IP.” That one leaves a lot of questions.

All in all, what do you think of this list of games coming to Gamescom? Let us know in the comments below. The event will take place in Cologne, Germany and will last from August 22-26. Check back for event updates as we near arrival.

Happy gaming.

SOURCE