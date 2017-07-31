The Latest Final Fantasy XV Patch Adds Exosuits to the Game

Less Power Rangers, More Alien-Looking

Final Fantasy XV has been patched (ver. 1.13) once more and with it brings a bunch of tweaks to gameplay as well as the previously announced ‘Muteki Suits.’ These exosuits give the player 30 minutes of invincibility but if we’re being completely honest, they’re kind of creepy looking.

When Square Enix revealed they were adding the suits to the game earlier this year, fans pointed out that the initial designs looked way too similar to the Power Rangers suits in the latest movie. They chose to delay its release to redesign them and today we get to see what the designers came up with. The most notable change is that they no longer have colour variation, instead giving way to a stagnant greyish body. In the end, they look pretty alien similar to the Collectors in Mass Effect. You can see them in action below.

Here are the full patch notes:

New quest(s) have been added to Meldacio Hunter HQ (after Chapter 8).

A new ally cooperation system called “Rush Link” has been added.

The “Magitek Armor” invincibility suits have been added.

The limited time content “Moogle Chocobo Carnival” has been reopened.

Various bugs have been fixed.

Save data from this version cannot be used with save data from an old version.

If you overwrite save data from the old version with save data of this version, it can no longer be used in the old version.

According to reports, the patch is roughly 2.5GB in size and if your PS4 or Xbox One is on standby, should download automatically.

Recently, Square Enix announced that Final Fantasy XV’s multiplayer expansion will offer a closed beta on Thursday, August 3rd. You can read more about it as well as how to sign up for it right here.

Let us know what you think about these new suits in the comments below.

SOURCE