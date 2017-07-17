The Evil Within 2 and Wolfenstein II Are the Next Games to Support 4K on Xbox One X

Bethesda Shows Its Support for the Xbox One X

Bethesda’s upcoming sequels The Evil Within 2 and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus have been confirmed to support 4K Ultra HD and HDR on the Xbox One X.

The official game pages for both The Evil Within 2 and Wolfenstein II have been updated to indicate their support for Microsoft’s new powerhouse console. While 4K Ultra HD is listed here, it’s worth mentioning that Microsoft’s definition of 4K Ultra HD can be anything from a true native 4K experience to dynamic checkerboarding 4K support, similar to the PS4 Pro. Since it’s up to the developers to add 4K support, it isn’t clear exactly how both games will take advantage of the Xbox One X hardware.

Both are shaping up to be graphics-intensive games, and despite Microsoft touting the Xbox One X as “the most powerful console ever made,” it’s still hard to imagine these games hitting that native 4K threshold, not to mention maintaining performance. The original The Evil Within played at a mostly solid 30 frames per second with a weird aspect ratio that was later patched, while Wolfenstein: The New Order managed an unwavering 60 frames per second and dynamic resolution. It’s probably safe to say that their sequels will try to hit the same fps but now with greater resolution.

With this bit of news, the PlayStation 4 Pro will most likely enhance both of these games as well with higher resolution and performance. What’s most interesting is seeing if the improvements for the Xbox One X really are that much better over its competitor. We’ll have to find out later this year.

The Evil Within 2 is out on Halloween while Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus will be released a few days before on October 27th. They will release on Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

