Telltale Games’ Summer Update Details Batman, Walking Dead, & The Wolf Among Us

Which Telltale Games Series Are You Most Looking Forward To?

The popular teller of tales, Telltale Games, has their slate of projects coming in 2017 and 2018. Which projects are those? you might ask. Well, they’ve finally confirmed a new season of Batman: Enemy Within, The Wolf Among Us season 2, and The Walking Dead’s final season.

Developers delivered new details specifically for Batman: Enemy Within. Starting on August 8th, the new five part season begins and the first episode is called “The Enigma.” Troy Baker returns to reprise his role as Batman and take on the villains in the established Telltale universe. It will be available via PC, PS4, Xbox One, and with iOS and android later down the line.

Naturally, the choices made in the first Telltale season of Batman will carry over to the next. And they may influence the uneasy alliances you make. Riddler will play his part in this misadventure, along with Joker. While you’ll have help in dealing with them, the question is, how far can Batman bend before he breaks?

As for Telltale’s The Walking Dead, Season 4 premieres at some point in 2018. We’ll have updates on that as they come along. But it looks like you’ll definitely be witnessing Clementine’s story, the conclusion of it all. Then, at long last, Telltale confirms that they’ve been listening to fans. Check out more The Wolf Among Us news in the Summer update below.

