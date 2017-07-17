New Tekken 7 DLC Character Revealed, and He is JACKED

New Tekken 7 DLC Gives You Geese

Revealed in a trailer, Bandai Namco confirmed that the new Tekken 7 DLC will include Fatal Fury series’ villain Geese Howard joining the Tekken 7 roster. You can check out the new trailer below.

The official release statement from the trailer:

“Geese Howard from Fatal Fury enters the TEKKEN 7 ring! Facing off against the likes of Heihachi, Paul, and Akuma, Geese Howard sports his signature red hakama training pants as he vows to destroy the TEKKEN fighters. Jump into the arena where the TEKKEN and Fatal Fury universes collide!”





Don’t forget that Bandai Namco confirmed that the Tekken Bowl mode will be released for the game as DLC. It will be released sometime next month.

With Evo Japan 2018 just announced last night featuring Tekken 7 as one of its headlining games, players need to start watching for all the DLC elements, just like Quake Arena’s rapid DLC leading up to tournament time.

Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered on all the Tekken 7 updates.

