Summer of Badass Wizardry Continues with Fictorum

Fictorum Gives Spellcasting the Impact It Deserves

What a summer to be a wizard! On top of the flying variety previously discussed, now we’ve got wizardry with destructible environments and delightful physics to experiment with. Enter Fictorum, the newest project from Scraping Bottom Games.

The result of a successful Kickstarter campaign, Fictorum pits you against an empire bent on your annihilation. Armed with nothing but your god-like magical powers, you must lay waste to the Inquisition and their forces across an entire procedurally-generated world. The beta trailer shows off a lot of buildings getting demolished and people getting launched into low orbit. Nothing says power like flicking hapless fools skyward using magic and physics. Spells can be augmented on the go, with runes available for any situation you can foresee. What you destroy (or don’t) will have a measured effect on both future encounters and potential rewards. So be careful of who you blast into atoms, or at least be mindful of what said atom-blasting may reap.

If all this explosive magical combat holds any appeal, take heart! Scraping Bottom Games will be launching the game on August 9th, 2017 on Steam, GOG and Game Jolt. As for kind of high-powered wizard violence that awaits, don’t take my word for it. Check out the gameplay demo! So many flying bodies and bits of building await. And remember that cool wizards walk away from explosions.

SOURCE: Press Release