Sudden Strike 4 Brings the WWII RTS to PS4 – That’s a Lot of Acronyms

Sudden Strike 4 Hits the Beaches with New Gameplay Trailer

Kalypso Media today released gameplay footage of Sudden Strike 4 on PlayStation 4 via their trailer for the upcoming RTS. For the first time, the World War II Real-Time-Strategy series will make its debut on consoles, offering its historically-inspired strategic gameplay to an entirely new audience.

Best known for its historically-inspired simulation and strategy titles, Kalypso Media and Hungarian developer Kite Games have made their fourth iteration in the series. The optional “pause and play” system also returns to the single-player mode, allowing players to briefly suspend the action and perform calculated maneuvers or react to contact with the enemy at any time.





Developed as a fully-fledged series entry and not a remake or reboot, Sudden Strike 4 sends you off on three extensive campaigns set amongst the battlefields of World War II. Commanding the British and American, German or Soviet armies, you will lead over 100 different units into battle, including the German Heinkel He111 bomber, the Russian T-34 tank, the British Hawker Typhoon fighter plane and even the notorious German Panzerkampfwagen VI “Tiger”.

In a first for the Sudden Strike series, you can now choose from one of nine individual commanders, such as George Patton or Bernard Montgomery, whose unique military doctrines unlock valuable command and combat abilities for your troops.

Prove your tactical expertise in over 20 demanding single player scenarios, the challenge-focused skirmish mode, and the competitive multiplayer mode. A new reward system awards the player for clever play with skill points and bonus unlockable content.

Sudden Strike 4 is scheduled for a worldwide release on Steam and Playstation 4 on August 11 in Europe, followed in North America on Tuesday, August 15.

View the gameplay trailer below!

SOURCE: PRESS RELEASE