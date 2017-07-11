Sub-Zero Now Available to Replace Captain Cold in Injustice 2

Have a Little Mortal Kombat with Your DC

Today, Warner Bros. and DC announced that Sub-Zero is now available to play in Injustice 2. The fan-favorite ninja from NetherRealm’s Mortal Kombat franchise makes his way into the DC Universe. Hence, Captain Cold is no longer your only choice for giving frostbite.

This iteration of Sub-Zero comes with an all-new costume designed by none other than world-renowned artist and DC Publisher, Jim Lee. And as is the case with all in-game characters, he is customizable. Once you download the character, you’ll start to notice new Sub-Zero gear dropped from Mother Boxes.

Anyone who purchased the following will have immediate access to Sub-Zero:

Speaking of purchases, the above will also give players access to Starfire later down the line. However, the Ultimate Edition will include 6 more DLC characters that have yet to be revealed. Thus far, Netherrealm has only provided teases as to who they will be. Assuming a Xenomorph doesn’t pop out of one of them, fans have come up with some valid speculation.

Injustice 2 is currently available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. No word on whether there will ever be a PC release. If you haven’t already, feel free to check our in-depth review of the game. Until next time,

Happy gaming.

SOURCE