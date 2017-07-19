Street Fighter Gets Its First Canadian Fighter in Abigail

Abigail Joins the Street Fighter V Roster on July 25

There’s been a bevy of new character reveals at this year’s prestigious EVO, and Street Fighter V didn’t disappoint in this regard with a new Street Fighter character named Abigail. The new combatant joins the game and surpasses Hugo as the tallest fighter in the series at a staggering 8-feet. Like Hugo, this hulking monstrosity of muscle is another Final Fight export as Abigail was a top lieutenant in Belger’s Mad Gear Gang. The new fighter also serves as Street Fighter‘s first Canadian fighter too.







The new Street Fighter V brawler has a more striker-based fighting style as opposed to grappling styles often associated with large fighters in the series. The character can even employ an armored (one-hit) charge move that opens the door for another string of other attacks too. His longer limbs may give him a huge advantage in reach too.

Abigail joins the game as the fourth character in Street Fighter V‘s Season 2 Pass ($29.99). He will also launch along with a new stage called Metro City Bay Area too.

Source: Capcom-Unity