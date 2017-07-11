Street Fighter Dev Changing the Game With Fantasy Strike

Fantasy Strike Looks to Change How You Think About Fighting Games

Sirlin Games wants to change the way people play and think about fighting games. Their debut project, Fantasy Strike, is designed for accessibility without sacrificing depth. This is a tall order indeed, but if anyone’s up to the challenge it’s David Sirlin.

The head of Sirlin games previously worked on Street Fighter HD Remix. This is a good sign. Perhaps they can actually accomplish their goal of blending depth with accessibility, after all. Just how accessible are we talking here? Well, there’s no joystick motions of any kind. So, stuff like crouching and jumping is off the table. According to Sirlin, the game’s depth and difficulty all come from “deciding what to do and when to do it.” Think of a game like Divekick, with it’s extremely limited input options, and you’ve got the right idea.

Sirlin is in the midst of a fig campaign for the project, offering up investment opportunities and rewards for potential patrons. Are you familiar with fig? It’s kind of like Kickstarter, except instead of collectibles you can get… a portion of the sales? It sounds like a much better deal, albeit one with a much meatier buy-in. Fantasy Strike is set to launch in late 2018. Check out the pre-alpha trailer below! It feels a lot like Street Fighter, just with crazier characters.

SOURCE: Press Release