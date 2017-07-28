Street Fighter Anniversary Collection For PS4 And Xbox One Inadvertently Leaked by Retailer

Street Fighter Anniversary Collection Could Be Coming to Consoles This Year

Several days ago we told you that during a Street Fighter V e-sports tournament, cable sports network ESPN decided that a certain character’s outfit didn’t suit “broadcast standards”. This ruffled some feathers with fans but today it appears fans of the franchise may have received some really fantastic news as a “Street Fighter Anniversary Collection” could be on the way for the Xbox One and PS4.

It appears as if a site called Coolshop has leaked a Street Fighter Anniversary Collection and is slated to for Xbox One and PS4. Which, contrary to rumors, won’t be a PS4 exclusive title.

Here’s the description of the leaked product listing according to the site:

“Street Fighter Anniversary Collection commemorates the 15th anniversary of Capcom’s series of fighting games. The compilation includes Hyper Street Fighter II, which combines previous Street Fighter II features and character variations from previous Street Fighter II editions, and Street Fighter III: Third Strike. Hyper Street Fighter II lets you mix and match characters from the different versions for a variety of matchups. Street Fighter III: Third Strike offers a total of 19 different playable characters, a Grade Judge System, and a Progressive Hit Frame System.”

Like any leak, this all needs to be taken with a giant grain of salt but it is an interesting leak nonetheless. No date was given for this collection, but we would have to assume that is coming this year.

