Brand New Character Appears in Steven Universe Game ‘Save The Light’

New ‘Save The Light’ Footage Shows off a Never-Before-Seen Fusion

We’ve talked a bit already about Steven Universe and the upcoming game, Save The Light. Now, during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con, some proper footage of the game has been released to the world. Among the many excellent highlights is the appearance of a new Gem Fusion, Squaridot.

The Fusion in question appears to be a mix of Peridot and… someone. The second half is likely tied to the story, in a spoiler sort of way. We also get a good look at the battle system, which has been carried over from Attack The Light, the previous title in the series. Like before, properly timed attack and defense inputs are the key to victory. Other Fusions make an appearance, as well as characters like Greg Universe (Steven’s dad) and Connie (Steven’s good friend/potential love interest/Fusion partner).

As a special event this weekend, there will be a live performance of ‘Stronger Than You,’ one of the more famous songs from the series. Attending fans will possibly end up in the official video for the song, at least part of which is being shot tomorrow. The official soundtrack for the show has been recently released, with iam8bit offering pre-orders for a vinyl version. Dedicated fans may also have found the 7-inch vinyl version of ‘Stronger Than You’ at Comic-Con this year. Even if you’re not into vinyl, you can still find the soundtrack online, and it is excellent. My personal preference is Spotify, though there are other options. Save The Light is expected to release this fall for PS4 and Xbox One. Also, the trailer is below.

SOURCE: Press Release