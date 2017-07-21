Starfire Bursts onto the Scene of Injustice 2! Watch New Gameplay

Everyone’s Favorite Flame of the DC Universe Will Soon Be Playable

NetherRealm Studios is killing it with their non-stop Injustice 2 content. Not only have they improved on every aspect of the first game, but they’re keeping it fresh with things we’ve never seen before. Take Starfire, for instance. Her new gameplay showcases all the powers we were hoping for, and you can find it all in the video below.

NetherRealm’s largest fighting game roster just got better. As with all characters, DLC or otherwise, Starfire comes with her own assortment of unlockable perks and items. This was the case for Red Hood and Sub-Zero. That said, what you see in this video is the tip of the iceberg. More abilities and customization options await.

Starfire will be available as a downloadable character in August. Once she does become available, we expect news on the next Injustice 2 character DLC pack. There will be a total of nine new characters by the end. Anyone who purchased the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game will have access to the first three: Red Hood, Sub-Zero, and Starfire. Anyone who purchased the Ultimate Edition will gain access to all nine, including the aforementioned characters.

Of course, all Injustice 2 DLC characters are made available for standalone purchase or as part of a pack of three. And in case you were wondering, the game is currently part of a series of Amazon deals going on now, the full list of which you can find here. Now that you’ve seen Starfire in action, what are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.