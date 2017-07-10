Star Wars Battlefront II Multiplayer Beta Coming in October

Here’s Your Early Ticket to Participating in the Clone Wars

Electronic Arts are putting us on notice. Anyone who wants to take part in the multiplayer beta for the highly anticipated Star Wars Battlefront II can do so this October.

In order to take part in the beta, all you need to do is pre-order. The missions involved the Assault on Theed as seen at EA Play during E3 2017. Two sides will battle as Clone Troopers and Separatist Droids in a 20 vs 20 battle. Additionally, players would finally take to space in the new Starfighter Assault. Jump into one of the memorable Starfighters from the films and wage war amongst the stars just as fans have been hoping.

The Star Wars Battlefront II multiplayer beta starts on October 4 for anyone who pre-orders. It will be available on PS4, Xbox One, and Origins for PC. Everyone else can join in starting October 6, with the beta lasting until October 9. On top of early access, pre-order players obtain the exclusive Yoda’s Epic Lightsaber Mastery Star Card.

If you would like to read up more on the beta, you can visit the EA Star Wars Blog here. And if you’re interested in the new content we discovered from the Alpha, you can check our section of the site here.

Are you looking forward to Star Wars Battlefront II? Let us know in the comments below.

See you in the beta.

SOURCE: Press Release