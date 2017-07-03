Splatoon 2 Nintendo Direct Coming July 6th; Tell Your Friends

Arm Yourselves with Knowledge about the next Nintendo Switch Title

Nintendo has been performing very well in terms of hardware and software sales for the Nintendo Switch. The only thing that may be stopping the company from greater profits is probably the Switch shortage. However, that may be addressed in the Nintendo Direct stream coming for Splatoon 2.

Splatoon 2’s Nintendo Direct is coming on July 6th, 7 am PT/10 am ET. We’ll see some brand new gameplay footage alongside the overview of what’s changed from the first game. Anyone can tune into the live stream at Nintendo’s official YouTube page.

Splatoon 2 will include single-player story mode and multiplayer. For the multiplayer mode, up to ten players can link up their consoles for local tournament play. Furthermore, the game will utilize the features of the Joy-Con controller.

Since Nintendo has assured consumers of more Nintendo Switch consoles being made available this month, we may receive an update within the stream. Keep an eye out for copies of the Splatoon 2 bundle when the game releases on July 21st.

Thus far, three unique Splatoon 2 packages have been revealed for exclusive release in Japan. Since the first game performed so well in that market, the sequel is expected to be a huge seller. Time will tell whether or not we see similar bundles in the west. Check back for updates.

