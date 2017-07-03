Share This

 

Splatoon 2 Nintendo Direct Coming July 6th; Tell Your Friends

Arm Yourselves with Knowledge about the next Nintendo Switch Title

Nintendo has been performing very well in terms of hardware and software sales for the Nintendo Switch. The only thing that may be stopping the company from greater profits is probably the Switch shortage. However, that may be addressed in the Nintendo Direct stream coming for Splatoon 2.

splatoon 2 global testfire

Splatoon 2’s Nintendo Direct is coming on July 6th, 7 am PT/10 am ET. We’ll see some brand new gameplay footage alongside the overview of what’s changed from the first game. Anyone can tune into the live stream at Nintendo’s official YouTube page.

Splatoon 2 will include single-player story mode and multiplayer. For the multiplayer mode, up to ten players can link up their consoles for local tournament play. Furthermore, the game will utilize the features of the Joy-Con controller.

Since Nintendo has assured consumers of more Nintendo Switch consoles being made available this month, we may receive an update within the stream. Keep an eye out for copies of the Splatoon 2 bundle when the game releases on July 21st.

Thus far, three unique Splatoon 2 packages have been revealed for exclusive release in Japan. Since the first game performed so well in that market, the sequel is expected to be a huge seller. Time will tell whether or not we see similar bundles in the west. Check back for updates.

SOURCE

Related Posts


Phil Harrison, a Former Executive for Both PlayStation and Xbox, Says “Nintendo Surprised Me”

Call of Duty WW2 Never Coming to Nintendo Switch…RIP

Vaccine Is a Survival Horror Coming to the Nintendo Switch Later This Week

Neptunia Producer Makes Hints at the Series Possibly Making Its Way to the Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch Will Outsell Xbox One This Year, According to Analyst
Next
Sony’s Poor Photoshop Attempt of Microsoft’s E3 Anthem Gameplay Demolished By Fans on Youtube
Previous
My Nintendo Summer Rewards Offers Fantastic Platinum and Gold Discounts on Great Games