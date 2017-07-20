Marvel Shared Some Exciting Details About Spider-Man at the San Diego Comic Con, Including an Epic Subway Battle

Marvel Shows off New Spider-Man Content at the San Diego Comic Con

Just a few days ago Insomniac Games said they have been making improvements to Spider-Man since E3, and today, at the San Diego Comic Con, Marvel hosted a panel sharing a bunch of new details. During the panel, they showcasing the game lineup for Spider-Man, and a few other exciting details including Mr. Negative and an epic subway battle. Spider-Man fans rejoice!

Creative Director for Marvel’s Spider-Man, Bryan Intihar, shared some juicy details about the PS4 exclusive title earlier today at the San Diego Comic Con, as well as some exciting screenshots sure to have you waiting for the 2018 release in anticipation. Although the panel was not livestreamed, both Marvel LIVE! Updates and Marvel Digital Media Director Ryan Penagos were forwarding the information via Twitter.

Information about the villain Mr. Negative was revealed, alongside a new art piece showing him off. In addition to this, it was confirmed that the battle in the subway between Spider-Man and Mr. Negative will indeed be a part of the game. Bryan Intihar explained that the duality players will see between Martin Li and Mr. Negative is a way to describe the very relational collision between Spidey and Peter Parker’s worlds. As if the confirmation of Mr. Negative’s role wasn’t enough, we’ve also learned that there are a lot of different characters within Spider-Man, including Miles Morales, his Aunt May, and Norman Osborn, who is set to be the Mayor of the city.

This new Spider-Man title is coming out in 2018 exclusively for the PlayStation 4. For a look at the new artwork showing off both the major subway fight, as well as Mr. Negative, you can find them down below. Are you excited about these new details for Spider-Man? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates!

