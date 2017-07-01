Share This

 

Spider-Man: Homecoming PlayStation VR Experience Features Plenty of Web-Shooting at Garbage on a Roof

The Web-Shooting Channels that 2002 Jack Black’s MTV Movie Awards Spider-Man Skit

While fans are ecstatic about the upcoming Insomniac PS4 Spider-Man game, there are still other gaming experiences featuring the web-slinger to be had. To get people hyped for one of summer’s biggest comic films, Sony has released a free Spider-Man: Homecoming VR experience for the PSVR that looks pretty… meh.

Spider-Man: Homecoming VR
I mean, it’s a free VR experience, not a game, but it’s still slightly mediocre-looking as the five-minute experience mostly revolves around shooting web bullets at items on a roof. What’s stranger is that the web bullets appear to be coming from the middle of the screen as opposed to where your arms would be. It sort of reminds me of that Jack Black MTV Movie Awards circa 2002 Spider-Man skit where it kinda looks he spews the web from getting… overly, excited. The experience closes out just as it gets interesting when you get your first crack at swinging on a web-line.

Other films have tried the VR experience method like The Conjuring 2 which worked slightly better as it was horror and had little interaction. That said, I’m hoping all these film-VR-tie-ins will mean we’ll eventually get a Fast & Furious VR experience somewhere down the line.

