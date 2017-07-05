Spider Man Appearing in Marvel Mobile Game

In His Spider Man: Homecoming Uniform, No Less

With the release of Spider Man: Homecoming this week, perhaps you’re feeling the need for more web-slinging action in your life. Maybe you don’t want to wait until Insomniac’s PS4 Spider-Man game is released next year. Well, the good news is that he’s making an appearance in Netmarble’s mobile game, Marvel Future Fight.

The bad news is, of course, that it’s not a console release. But don’t lose heart yet! The graphics look pretty good for a mobile title. On top of that, Marvel Future Fight is also getting a half-dozen of Spidey’s villains to knock around in various battle scenarios. You’ve got the Vulture, Rhino, Kraven the Hunter, Sandman, Lizard and Mysterio to beat up.

There are paywalls to navigate, yes. But these are the perils of any mobile game. At the very least, there’s some healthy forums dedicated to this game, suggesting that a certain level of depth and strategy is possible. This could be a pretty fun investment for any Marvel fans with phones out there. Who knows? This could be your next glorious time-wasting app for a long list of future transit trips. The game is currently available on both iOS and Android.

SOURCE: Press Release