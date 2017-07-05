Share This

 

SNES Classic a Herald for Nintendo’s Virtual Console Plans

Will We See These Games Outside of the SNES Classic?

If you’re one of the many people salivating over the SNES Classic, bad news: it will probably be as difficult to acquire as every other piece of Nintendo hardware on earth. On the upside, there’s a chance that some of those Super Nintendo games might see a separate release on Virtual Console.

During their most recent shareholders meeting, the bigwigs at Nintendo discussed their future plans for Virtual Console. More specifically, they called the SNES Classic a ‘Virtual Console’ product. When asked whether these games would see release in digital or retail form, Satoshi Yamato, Nintendo’s Senior Executive Officer, replied that this was dependent on demand. He said it “would be possible to sell these titles as packaged software or via download cards,” but only if people responded well to these titles.

While no one can say for sure whether the Super Nintendo version of the Mini Classic will move enough units to satisfy the executives, there are some hints out there. The immediate and aggressive pre-order sales, for example. The additional hype built up from including a game that’s never been released is also a sign. Perhaps Nintendo can retire their crystal ball for this one. It seems like demand for these games will pretty easily meet (or exceed) their expectations.

