Sine Mora EX Launches August 8th for Consoles and PC, Later on Switch

Sine Mora EX Brings Added Features and 4k Support for PS4Pro and PC

Sine More EX, the updated version of 2012’s excellent schmup, will launch on August 8th for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, followed by Switch later this summer, announced THQ Nordic today. The game will be available digitally on all platforms but physical versions will only be able to be picked up on consoles. Sorry, PC.

Originally released on Xbox 360, Sine Mora is an intense bullet-hell shoot ’em up with beautiful graphics and a unique player health mechanic that relies on time. Taking damage will reduce the set amount of time to finish each level but eliminating enemies will add more time to the clock. Sine More EX includes everything you’d expect from the base game like Story Mode and Arcade Mode but packed with more features.

According to the press release, below are some of the new features:

16:9 Aspect ratio (instead of 16:10 which is still an option)

Full English Voice Overs (Original Hungarian ones are still available as an option)

Local co-op for up to 2 players in Story mode

3 New versus modes: Race, Tanks, Dodgeball

New challenge levels

Additionally, PS4 Pro and PC buyers will receive higher visual fidelity with native 4k support and 60 frames per second. No mention was given about the Xbox One version and whether it, too, will get 4k support but it stands to reason that it will once the Xbox One X is on store shelves. As for the Switch, we’re expecting 1080p and 60fps when it launches later this summer.

How are you feeling about Sine Mora EX? Are you a fan of the original game? Will you be picking this one up as well? Feel free to drop a line in the comments below.

SOURCE, Press release