Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia gets PS4 Announcement Trailer

Will It Be an RPG with Hack and Slash or Will It Stand out as Something Totally Unique?

What started out as Catholic taboo made its way into manga, then anime, and is now making its way to the PlayStation 4. Bandai Namco just revealed their new IP based on the hit anime series, The Seven Deadly Sins.

As far as we know, The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia follows the plot of the source material. The legendary Knights of Liones are being hunted by the Holy Knights after being accused of treason. Very little else is known, but Bandai Namco assures us that fans of the series will enjoy the game.

“Knights of Britannia provides BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. with a great new series to add to our growing portfolio of world-class anime games,” says Dennis Lee, Brand Director at BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. “We can’t wait for anime lovers and fans of The Seven Deadly Sins to experience this new and exciting franchise.”

The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia arrives exclusively for the PlayStation 4 in 2018. Keep an eye out for details as they get released. Simply check back with COGconnected for all the updates. The show is currently streamable on Netflix. So if you haven’t seen it for yourself, it’s never too late. Until next time,

SOURCE: Press release