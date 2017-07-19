Sci-Fi Exploration Epic Morphite Coming This Fall

Traverse this Hot New Galaxy in Morphite, Coming Soon to a Slew of Systems

Space is awesome. Exploring space is awesome. Exploring a galaxy drenched in new retro colours to the tune of Metroid, Turok and Ratchet and Clank? Now we’re cooking with gas. Morphite is the latest BSG (big-ass space game) looking to capture our hearts. Thankfully, his one has an actual story!

The premise revolves around Myrah Kale, a young woman wI think a mysterious connection to the titular maguffin. The quest for this coveted stuff will take Myrah to a host of cool new planets. It looks like we’ll be on that scan, shoot and salvage grind for this game. Players will be harvesting sweet loot for upgrades from all the plants and animals they encounter.

Myrah’s ship will act as the hub, with easy access to trading, questing and exploration built in. The main story will take place on hand-crafted worlds, with side quests relying on procedurally-generated planets.

While it may be tempting to make unfavorable comparisons to other crafty space epics, at least this one has a proper campaign to play through. It’s even going to be fully voiced! Morphite will be coming to Xbox One, PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch and iOS this September.

SOURCE: Press Release