Satisfy Your Hunger With Overcooked: Special Edition on Nintendo Switch This Week

Overcooked (Or How to Test Your Friendships) Is Finally Here on Switch

It has been confirmed that the wonderfully hilarious and excellent couch co-op game, Overcooked, is coming to the Nintendo Switch this week on July 27th.

It’s now called Overcooked: Special Edition and it serves up the original game experience that was released a year ago on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, as well as The Lost Morsel and Festive Seasoning DLC add-ons. Both were respectively released during Thanksgiving and Christmas of last year and added additional levels, recipes, and chefs. In total, Overcooked: Special Edition includes 44 campaign levels, 9 versus levels, and 22 chefs to choose from. The Switch version will also have special support for the Joy-Con’s HD Rumble feature for when players are chopping veggies or feeling soup slosh around in a pot.

Overcooked is a must-play multiplayer experience that involves cooking and services dishes like soup, hamburgers, salads, fish and chips, and so on. That may sound simple but it’s the multitude of kitchens that are the real star. As you progress you’ll run into kitchens that move and split apart, as well as other chaotic things to try and ruin your dinner escapades. It’s all about working together to try and come up with a system to make each dish as quickly and efficiently as possible within the time limit. Words will be said, feelings will be hurt. Have fun!

We’re definitely looking forward to diving into Overcooked again, especially on the Switch. The game’s simple two-button control scheme should be perfect on the Joy-Con which means this will be an ideal co-op game we can’t wait to share with friends. Overcooked: Special Edition is out this Thursday on the Nintendo Switch eShop for $19.99 or £15.99.

Let us know what your thoughts on Overcooked are? Will you be picking it up this week?

SOURCE