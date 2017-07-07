Oops! Sam’s Club Mexico Sells Nintendo Switch for $83 USD

Possibly the Cheapest Switch Price We’ll Ever See

In celebration of the 4th of July, a Mexican Sam’s Club retailer listed their Nintendo Switch units for the severely reduced price of 1,499 pesos, about $83 USD. Catching wind of this, many customers took advantage of the deal and bought multiple consoles. However, the listed price turned out to be a fatal error.

In Mexico, the Nintendo Switch retail price is 10,000 pesos – $550 USD. Somehow the retailer ended up listing the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle for the aforementioned $83. It was brief but still caught the attention of many customers. Afterward, Sam’s Club felt compelled to withdraw orders, even asking customers to change their purchase. Buyers who bought multiple units were thus offered no more than one and a refund.

As you can imagine, there was some outrage. Reportedly, there were even some hostile phone calls made. But later on, the retailer promised to take responsibility and deliver on all the Switch orders placed. This meant accepting losses for the sake of the brand name.

By fulfilling the orders, the retailer managed to quell all the social media outrage. In so doing, they also, no doubt, made many customers very happy.

