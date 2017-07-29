Rumour: Playstation Plus Members May Have Playstation Now Access in their Future

Evidence Points to The Two Services Consolidating in the Future

While a lot of people have a Playstation Plus subscription, not nearly as many have ponied up for Playstation Now access as well. Well, some new rumours floating around suggest that a consolidation of sorts is in the cards.

There’s a small, yet substantial, body of evidence that suggests the two services are on their way to a consolidation. Well, the price of PS Plus was increased recently in Europe. This isn’t super concrete, merely suggesting that the service is worth more now. The PS Plus section of the Playstation store has Playstation Now ads all over it, which is new. The 5.0 firmware update is supposed to include a classic gaming component, which feels like a Playstation Now sort of thing.

Finally, Tidux, an industry insider, has said that Now will be included in PS Plus in the near future. More specifically, he said that access will consist of “2 PS4 games, 2 PS Now and 2 Movies” from month to month. This isn’t an official statement from a member of Sony, so we can’t quite call this a fact just yet. But the evidence is slowly getting more concrete. More than anything else, it just makes sense for the company to consolidate the two services. It’d be a great way to justify any future increases in rates.

