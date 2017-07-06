Pawsome RPG Cat Quest Hitting Steam Next Month

As Well as PS4 and the Nintendo Switch, At Some Point

Cats are so great, aren’t they? Chasing laser pointers, sleeping in sunny spots on the floor, strapping on their armor and slaying huge monsters in exchange for loot. Wait, cats don’t do that? Well, they do now! Cat Quest, the Gentlebros’ newest RPG cat game, finally has a release date on Steam!

If you haven’t investigated this one yet, the premise is pretty simple. Some jerk named Drakoth has kidnapped your sister, and it’s up to you to rescue her. Also to kick his ass, probably. The action takes place on an adorable overworld map, laid out like a board game without tiles. Everything about this game is both cat-themed and embarrassingly cute. With place names like ‘Mewtown’ and ‘Felingard,’ you can feel the feline adoration seeping out of this game’s pores.

On top of the impending Steam release, Cat Quest is also getting a PS4 and Nintendo Switch release sometime later this year! That means there will eventually be three different ways for you to embark on RPG cat experiences, catventures and cat… journeys? If this game doesn’t have balls of yarn heavily featured as either power-ups or quest rewards, assume something has gone terribly wrong with the world at large. Look for Cat Quest on Steam on August 8th, 2017.

SOURCE: Press Release