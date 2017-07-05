Rocket League Anniversary Update Launches Today in Celebration of Its Second Birthday

Celebrate Two Years of Action-Packed Car Soccer in Style – Rocket League Anniversary Update Launches Today

In celebration of two years of action-packed car soccer, indie game developer and publisher, Psyonix, releases their Rocket League Anniversary Update today, giving players an all-new arena, Rick and Morty Customization Items, Rocket League Radio, and so much more. In just a few short hours, starting at 3pm PDT, the awesome Anniversary Update will be available for download for all players.

The free new arena featured in the update is the ‘Champions Field,’ and you’ll be able to dive into the action with a variety of new content such as the free Rick and Morty Customization items that you can grab as Common drops in both online and offline matches, which include Rick and Morty Antennas, ‘Cromulon,’ ‘Mr. Meeseeks,’ and ‘Mr. PBH’ Toppers, an ‘Interdimensional GB’ Rocket Boost, and ‘Sanchez DC-137’ Wheels. Two new Import Battle-Cars, the ‘Animus GP’ and ‘Centio V17,’ will both be available inside the new ‘Overdrive Crate,’ along with the potential to unlock animated decals, brand-new trails, and more.

Along with the new Rick and Morty gear, ‘Rocket League Radio’ will be adding on 18 new tracks from the EDM record label Monstercat through the new default music playlist “Rocket League x Monstercat.” What better way to kick off Competitive Season 5 than with a celebratory bang that rings in loads of new goodies?

July 7th will mark the second birthday of Rocket League and, since its launch in 2015, the community has expanded to encompass more than 33 million players across all platforms. Even more game stats are set to be revealed on the evening of July 6th in honor of the game’s birth.

