Resume Entry for Grand Theft Auto 6 Spotted in the Wild

Motion Capture for Grand Theft Auto 6 Has Appeared on Someone’s Resume

Okay, so it isn’t exactly a huge surprise that Grand Theft Auto 6 is in development, but it’s still nice to see some proof. Motion capture work related to the game has appeared on someone’s resume, namely Tim Neff.

One actor’s resume isn’t rock-solid proof that the game is being worked on, but it’s not exactly implausible for Rockstar to be making another Grand Theft Auto title. After all, the last entry in the series was a colossal hit. Heck, they’re still providing updates for the online component, and that’s been out in the wild for years.

Does this mean that we’ll be seeing an official announcement for GTA 6 sometime soon? Or will there just be a slow procession of evidence for a few more months, eventually leading to a reveal that surprises absolutely no one? Everyone was pretty sure that Red Dead Redemption 2 was coming for quite a while before we got the official word from Rockstar studios. And hey, seeing as we know nothing at all about this game, now’s a great time to speculate about it, right? Fingers crossed for an even more enormous story-line that threads together a massive cast of characters Game of Thrones-style, complete with a similar-sized body count.

SOURCE