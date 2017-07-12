Share This

 

Resident Evil Revelations Gets Remaster for Consoles – Coming August

If You Can’t Get Enough Resident Evil in Your Life

Resident Evil Revelations is the franchise installment set between games 4 and 5. And according to Capcom, a remaster of the game will be released for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 at the cost of $20.

The gameplay in Revelations bears horror survival similarities to the games that appeared on the PS One. Whether or not you prefer the third-person over-the-shoulder view, that’s another matter.

In this particular iteration, you follow known protagonists Jill Valentine and Chris Redfield. Once again, you embark upon a mission to counter a bioterrorist virus. Along with the campaign, there’s a ‘Raid Mode’ that lets players replay the story maps but with different enemy layouts. Instead of working toward an objective, players select a loadout and eliminate enemies in a run-and-gun fashion.

Below is more of what you’ll get with the Resident Evil Revelations remaster:

Weapon Pack Resistance Set
– G18 “Speed Load” Handgun
– P-90 “Sonic Assist” Machine Gun
– Windham “Steady Hand” Shotgun- Python “Short Range+” Magnum
– High Roller “Speed Load” Machine Gun
– PSG1 “Long Range+” Sniper Rifle

Weapon Pack Enhancement Set
– PC356 “Speed Shot” Handgun
– MP5 “Speed Shot” Machine Gun
– Hydra “Sonic Assist” Shotgun- L. Hawk “Speed Load” Magnum
– High Roller “Sonic Assist+” Machine Gun
– M40A1 “Sonic Assist+” Sniper Rifle

Lastly, Capcom has provided improvements that “allow for crisp 1080p resolution. Increased environmental detail and refined creature movements add a whole new dimension to the terror.” Resident Evil Revelations will be re-released on August 31st. Until then and beyond, be sure to check back for more updates.

