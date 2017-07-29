Rediscover Couch Co-op with Samurai Riot

Save the Day From the Comfort of Your Couch, the Old-Fashioned Way

A French indie studio known as Wako Factory is looking to bring couch co-op back to the gaming landscape. Their upcoming Steam release, Samurai Riot, comes with a strong emphasis on cooperative combat.

They aren’t the only game in town when it comes to local multiplayer, but any efforts to reclaim those halcyon days in the living rooms of yore is a welcome one. This title in particular, an arcade beat-em-up, is perfect for the sort of accolades and arguments that come with couch-based gaming. Samurai Riot separates itself from your average arcade brawler by including eight different endings and fourteen individual fighting styles. That’s so many! Now a discussion on the superior fighting style can be added to your regular list of heated discussions during gameplay.

Of course it wouldn’t be a beat-em-up without the ability to kick the crap out of each other as well. There’s no better way to settle a disagreement than with a little one-on-one. Maybe I’m remembering the arcade brawler experience a little differently than the devs. While my own time with titles like Double Dragon and Streets of Rage was fiercely competitive, Wako Factory has wholly embraced the spirit of cooperation. Fighting in sync with one another in Samurai Riot lets you unleash co-op special moves, finishing blows that are likely more powerful than anything you could pull off on your own. It’s an interesting way to keep players working together. The trailer below has an example of these moves in action. Samurai Riot will be out on Steam this September.

SOURCE: Press Release