VR Thriller Reborn: A Samurai Awakens Puts You in the Shoes of a Cyborg Samurai

Ever wanted to be a robot? How about a samurai? What if I told you that you could be both at the same time, and even come equipped with a laser sword? Well, you totally can through the wonders of virtual reality. Reborn: A Samurai Awakens is heading to PSVR in full force, putting you directly in the shoes of a cyborg samurai for a VR-only, first-person combat thrill ride. And yes, you get to wield a laser sword.

Experience the action of an all-out ninja-fast melee without even having to leave your seat! The adrenaline-inducing VR world throws you to the year 2480 where the quest of galactic exploration has stirred the pot for ill-will from an alien civilization.

Here, you will embody Yukimi Sanada, a famous samurai warrior from Feudal Japan who has been resurrected to aid in humanity’s fight against the extraterrestrial invaders. Use your laser katanas, pistols, and psychic powers to fend off futuristic alien robot enemies and save planet Earth!

Check out the trailer for Reborn: A Samurai Awakens in the video below!:

Reborn: A Samurai Awakens is slated for a PlayStation VR exclusive release at the end of 2017.

SOURCE: Press Release